1/1
Jacqueline Pettiford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Pettiford

CHILLICOTHE - Jacqueline Arlene Pettiford, 85, of Chillicothe, formerly of Gahanna, OH, died November 11, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born December 31, 1934 in Gallipolis, OH to the late Frank and Loretta Harris Diggs. On May 3, 1953 she married George "Jack" Pettiford, who died June 6, 1996. Survivors include her children, Brett (Pam Wickliff) Pettiford, of Lima, Brent (Sue) Pettiford, of Gahanna, Brenda (Tom) Yurkoski, of Virginia; and Belinda Hilliard, of Chillicothe; her grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Grimm, Megan (Jake) Vorbroker and Laura, Katie and Brandon Pettiford, Dr. Jacqueline, Madeline and Carolyn Yurkoski, Georgia and Joseph Hilliard; her great-grandchildren, Isabel, Veronica, Taylor, Waylon, Kaden and Brennan; and a brother, Frank "Teddy" (Charlene) Diggs. She was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia "Patsy" Dalton and Frances Shelby.

Mrs. Pettiford was a Unit Clerk at St. Anthony Hospital in Columbus, and a Teacher's Aid with the Chillicothe City School System. She was a faithful Christian, former member of St. Philip Lutheran church in Columbus and a current member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chillicothe. Jackie was a wonderful lady who loved to laugh, tell stories and enjoy life. She was a very creative person who liked making and doing things for others, spending time with her family and playing cards. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 pm Saturday at Grandview Cemetery. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - Team Jackie at www.alz.org/centralohio. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved