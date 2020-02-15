Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Bridge Street
Waverly, OH
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Woods


1954 - 2020
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Woods Obituary
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Woods

Chillicothe - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Woods, 65, of Chillicothe, died 9:15 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born October 17, 1954, in Ross County, to the late Paul Edward and Mary Ellen Rose Rapp.

Surviving are her husband, James Woods, of Chillicothe; sons, Allen (Sherry) Clark, of Piketon and Anthony Clark, of Richmond Dale; grandchildren, Miranda Clark, Jordan Clark, Brittany Clark, Alexis Clark, Brayden Clark, Alayna Clark, Alyssa Clark, Tyler Seevers and Marcus Seevers; sisters, Nikki Lynn Rapp and Kelly Lee Rapp, both of Chillicothe; and a niece, Stephanie Rapp, of Columbus. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by brothers, Paul Vernon Rapp, Dean Perry Rapp and Tony J. Rapp and nieces, Tina Rapp and Brittany Rapp.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, on Bridge Street in Waverly, Ohio, with Pastor Ron Cottrill officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
