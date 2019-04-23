|
James A. Lambert
Chillicothe - James A. "Jim" Lambert, 72, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:53 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital following a short illness.
He was born September 12, 1946, in Ross County to the late James A. and Betty Timmons Lambert. On June 8, 1990, he married Barbara Craig-Lambert who survives.
Also surviving are children, Kristin Lambert, of Groveport, OH, James Andrew (Deitra) Lambert, of Richmond, VA, Nate (Tiffany) Baldwin, of Chillicothe and Jeremy (Amy) Baldwin, of Willis, VA; grandchildren, Shannon Liggins, Kyle May, Sydney May, Alexis May, Bailey Lambert, Anthony Lambert, Jordan Lambert, Justin Lambert, Miles Baldwin and Abbey Baldwin; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Marty (Bonnie) Lambert of Chillicothe; a niece, Jessica (Greg Garrison) Lambert; a nephew, Jamie Lambert; and by his faithful K-9 companions, especially Sadie.
James was a 1964 graduate of Unioto High School and Ohio University with his Master's Degree. He was a retired Psychologist at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center, taught at Ohio University Chillicothe and had worked with the Ross County Probation Office. Jim loved to fish, enjoyed playing poker with his "Coin Exchange Club" and was an avid collector. He founded the Inner Agency Childcare and served on the Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Board of Directors. James enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in all their activities.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Brookside Church's Porter Center. A Celebration of his Life will follow the gathering. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019