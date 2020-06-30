James Allen Lindsey
James Allen Lindsey

Chillicothe - James Allen Lindsey, 74, of Chillicothe passed away 3:03 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born on January 6, 1946, in Chillicothe to the late James and Dora Maughmer Lindsey.

Surviving are daughters, Kimberly (Danny) Gumm, of Kingston and Stephanie Lindsey, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Felicia Detty, T.J. Patrick and Tristan Barthelmes; three sisters, Jackie Bouillion, Sally (Larry) Sommers and Candy Barnhart, all of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife and mother of his children, Linda S. Lindsey and a brother-in-law, Godfrey Bouillion.

James retired from J. & G. Refrigeration and was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
