James Bayes
Chillicothe - James Allen Bayes, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 following an extended illness.
He was born April 6, 1941 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Woodrow and Marie (Ratliff) Bayes. On December 11, 1982, he married Judith Elaine (Miller) Bayes, and together they shared over 36 years of marriage.
Surviving are five children, Adam (Amy) Bayes, Jodi Perry, Terry (Tim) Bailey, Shelly Furguson, and James Kelly; step-children, David Pabst, Jr., and Cindy (Frank) Estep; nine grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two siblings, Mike "Larry" (Pam) Bayes, and Joann (Charles) Downs; and a brother-in-law, Fred Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rena Miller Vogelgesang, father-in-law, Fred Miller, son-in-law, Monti Perry, two step-children, Lisa Poole, and Sherry Pabst, as well as three siblings, Loretta Bost, Roseann "Skeeter" Rice, and Charles Bayes.
Jim was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army serving from 1960-1963. He went on to work at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in the Environmental Services department before retiring in 1996. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 757 in Chillicothe.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 16, 2019