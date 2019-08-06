|
James C. Hertler
Chillicothe - James C. Hertler, 93 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in Traditions of Chillicothe. He was born Aug. 15, 1925 in Wheeling, WV, the son of Chris H. and Doris (Rehm)
Hertler. On Dec. 26, 1952 he married Jean A. Burnham who preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2011.
Surviving are daughters, Rev. Carol A. Hertler, Chillicothe and Judith H. (Timothy) Garnhart, Dixon, IL; sons, William J. (Lynn) Hertler, Chillicothe and Andrew D. Hertler, Washington, DC; 8 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Thomas C. Hertler, a grandson, Nathan Hertler and brothers, William E. Hertler and Donald R. Hertler, Sr.
Jim was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a member of Triangle Fraternity. A Registered P.E., he was an engineer for Martin-Marietta for 22 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and was a past president and long-time member of the Church Council. Jim was active in the Chillicothe Masonic Bodies as a member of Scioto Lodge # 6, F&AM, the Chillicothe York Rite Bodies, serving as Secretary of Chillicothe Chapter #4, RAM and Recorder of Chillicothe Council #4, R&SM, Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Ross County Shrine Club. He was a member of the OSU Alumni Association, the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club and a long-time volunteer with the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Jim will also be remembered as an avid and talented bridge enthusiast.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in the Calvary Lutheran Church with Revs. John Stroup and Doug Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Belmont County Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Clairsville, OH. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday with a Masonic Service by Scioto Lodge #6, F&AM at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019