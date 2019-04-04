|
|
James Cassel
CHILLICOTHE - James Leroy Cassel, 89, of Chillicothe, died 9:53 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 21, 1929 in Greenup, KY to the late David and Esther Fraley Cassel Sr. On June 23, 1973 he married Rosario Mucho Cassel, who survives. Also surviving are his siblings, Imogene Marcum, David (Margaret) Cassel Jr., Julia Kempton-Davis, Dewey (Linda) Cassel, and Joseph (Velma) Cassel, all of Chillicothe, and Vivian (Ben) McKenzie, of Jackson; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Christy Stacer. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Marcum.
Mr. Cassel retired from the US Air Force and from Martin Marietta. He loved the outdoors, and had too many hobbies to mention.
To a very special niece, Christy Stacer, and her family, our never-ending gratitude and love, and thanks to Julia Kempton Davis. Thank you to our dearest family members and friends who helped us in so many ways, Au and Rolly Roxas, Cora Mucho, Alpha Elena and Kiel Morris, Monet and Leny Mucho and children,Lucita and David Dixon, Gary and Debi Hickman and boys, Fred and Norma McFann, Shelly Horch, Lasetta Walters and the staff at Adena Home Health. Our utmost thanks to Dr. Ghanem and Dr. Campbell, the ER staff, and 2A51 staff, and nurses Lena, Stephen, and Janie.
Jim was a member of St. Mary Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Military graveside services, conducted by the Wright-Patterson Air Force Honor Guard, will follow in Floral Hill Memory Gardens. Friends may call 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601, or the Adena Health Foundation-Home Health Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019