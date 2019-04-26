|
|
James Cuckler
Merritt Island - Without any warning or signs of illness-Jim suffered a heart attack and ended his earth-bound journey within a few hours in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the state of Florida where he was retired.
He is survived by: his wife, Carol, married for 55 years. Jim loved Carol. Those that knew him best stood in awe at his commitment to her. His precious daughter Judy. Jim's eyes lit up every time she entered the room-even as he grew older. His son, Mike, who learned so much by observing his father's actions. Jim's parents, Donald "Pete" and Mildred Cuckler preceded him in death and he was their only child. Jim and Carol have five grandchildren they adore (Shawn, Jordan (married to Ethan Engelhardt), Joshua, Kellie (married to Lee Farris Chaffins), and Jeremy) and four great grand-children (Jason & Corbin, Jonah & Silas).
Jim served our military in the Navy after graduating from Waverly High School. After four years on a submarine, Jim said he never wanted to work inside again! Therefore, he embarked on a career in construction so he could be outside every day (true story). He helped build such massive projects as the West Virginia turnpike, Riverfront Stadium, major airports, automobile factories, and downtown Columbus high-rise buildings. He also helped countless friends with their own construction projects. Jim enjoyed a second career later in life as an ordained minister-serving the congregations of Mt. Tabor Community Church and Open Door Church. Jim was tireless in visiting people in the hospital and being there during their most painful moments in life. He had a quiet strength about him. He was a man of action, not words. Jim was that person who would make any personal sacrifice to help someone without ever expecting anything in return. Simple. Hard working. Pragmatic. Committed. Faithful to God, family, and his country. These words summarize a life well-lived.
Funeral arrangements have been made to accommodate the travel from Florida and other circumstances.
Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Open Door Church, 3130 South Bridge Street, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 pm at Open Door Church.
The family is grateful to the team at Boyer Funeral home, as well as countless family and friends that have supported them this week.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019