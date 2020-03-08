|
James D. Strawser
Chillicothe - James D. Strawser, 87, of Chillicothe, died 1:31 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
He was born November 22, 1932, in Bucyrus, OH to the late James F. and Loree Stedman Strawser. On December 8, 1956, he married the former Mary Lou Knecht who died November 2, 2017.
Surviving are a grandson, James Steiner Strawser, of Cleveland; a sister, Margaret (Eddie) Schifer, of Bucyrus; and other extended family members. He was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, James Stedman Strawser and Sadie G. Strawser and brothers and sisters, Kenneth Richard "Nick" Strawser, infant brother David Lee Strawser, Marilyn Sue Mash, Sandra Lee Sears and John William Robert "Billy" Strawser.
James served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from the B&O Railroad. James was a well-known fisherman and also known for his handmade fishing lures.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in in Grandview Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020