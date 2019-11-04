|
James Derexson
Chillicothe - James Robert "Bob" Derexson, 97, of Yellowbud, passed away November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of Henry J. and Ruth S. (Gallaugher) Derexson.
On May 2, 1942, he married the former Myrtle Parker, who passed away February 4, 1992. On April 13, 1993, he married the former Maxine Jane Shaw Parker, who survives. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers Henry Jr. and Paul; and sisters Eileen, Madeline, Gloria and Sarah.
James served his country in the military for over 23 years, retiring July 1, 1966. He then retired in 1983 from the State of Ohio where he worked as a manager for the Bureau of Employment Services. He was a 50+ year member of the Modern Woodmen of America, served on the board of directors of the Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce, and was Past-President of the Noon Lions Club. He was a member and Past Master of Scioto Lodge No. 6 F & AM, served as District Deputy Grand Master in the 7th District for the Grand Lodge of Masons in Ohio, member of all York Rite Bodies and served as High Priest of Chillicothe Chapter #4, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, member of the Aladdin Shriners and Knight Mason of Ireland.
While in the Army during WWII, he received 14 decorations and awards including: the French Croix de Guerre with Palm and a hand-crafted Medallion from the people of Saint Marie Du Mont for his participation in the liberation during Assault Force "U" during the invasion of Normandy. He was present in the Battle of the Bulge and received 4 Bronze Stars for campaigns he served in and he was recognized by the Ohio Senate and US Congress for service to his country. After service in the US Army, he completed his flight training and became an aircraft pilot in 1948, and served in the Air Force until 1966.
James was an avid golfer for 50 years, playing throughout the US, England and Germany. He also was a genealogist tracing the family name back to 1655 when his family came to this country from Sweden. The family would like to give special thanks to: John Derexson, Keith Liptak, Berger Hospice and Chaplain Jim Ferrell.
Military Graveside service will be conducted at 11am Friday, November 8, in Springbank Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7pm at the Haller Funeral Home, where a Masonic Funeral will be conducted at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: Masonic Scholarship Fund or the Special Olympics Fund, both in care of Scioto Lodge No 6, F & AM, 57 E. Main St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019