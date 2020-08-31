1/1
James Detty
{ "" }
James Detty

Chillicothe - James Alan Detty, 52, of Chillicothe, passed away late Saturday night, August 29, 2020, following an extended illness.

He was born June 29, 1968, in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of Clifford Eugene Detty and Blanche Rosella Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Victoria LeAnn (Feeney) Detty, and their two children, Aidan Jeremiah Detty and Autumn Rose Detty; and his first wife, Lori Tellis, and their son, James Ryan Detty.

Also surviving are his father and step-mother, Clifford Eugene (Janice) Detty; his step-father, Callie Jordan; a brother, Rodney (Melinda) Detty; step-sisters, Kim Oates, Sue Colley, and Lori Jordan; step-brothers, Michael Jordan and Warren Jordan; his step-son, Devin Patton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. In addition to his mother Blanche, he was receded in death by a brother, Gary Eugene Detty.

James worked as an Operating Engineer for many years with numerous companies in the Central Ohio area. In his free time, he could be found fishing, spending time with his friends and family, working on odd jobs, and helping anyone in need. James was known as a social and respected member of his community. His family will remember him not only for his hard work ethic and tough exterior, but also for his big heart and contagious smile. He will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boblett Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ross County Emergency Homeless Shelter in his honor. In his spare time, James could be found working at the shelter; helping in whatever ways he could.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
