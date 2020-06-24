James E. Wright
Chillicothe - James E. Wright, 84 of Chillicothe went home peacefully to his Lord and Savior, June 23, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was born in Ross County on April 24, 1936, to the late Stephen P. and Verena Hill Wright. On October 27, 1957, he married Barbara A. Winks who survives.
He is also survived by sisters, Beverly (Larry) Smith and Barbara (Gary) Lunde; a sister-in-law, Martha Wright, of Frankfort; several special nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Lois Wright; a brother, Steve Wright and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Edith Winks.
Jim graduated from Frankfort High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army 1959-1961. He spent almost two years in El Paso, Texas where Jim and Barb enjoyed their trips to Mexico. He was employed by the Mead Corp, retiring in 1998 after 43 years. For many years Jim and Barb hosted the family reunion at their home, those days have been missed. Jim and Barb traveled to several states and had many stories to share. He was a member of Brookside Church for 27 years and upon hearing of Jim's passing, one of the nieces wrote "I can't be sad really, I'm excited for where Uncle Jim is. He is in all God's glory. He is so exhilarated right now, I'm sure he is asking himself, "Why did I fight this?" Greatest trip of all.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn-Frankfort Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 12 noon until the time of service on Monday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.