Resources
More Obituaries for James Aldrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Aldrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Aldrich Obituary
James Edward Aldrich

Chillicothe - James Edward Aldrich, age 72 of Chillicothe, formerly of Jackson, passed away on March 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 27, 1947 in Jackson, Ohio to the late William Aldrich and Margarite Elizabeth Clarr Perry.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Aldrich.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of the Jackson Post # 8042. James was employed by and retired from Glatfelter Paper Company in Chillicothe. He loved fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.

James is survived by his daughters: Courtney Aldrich, Christy Aldrich and Cherie Aldrich; brothers: Ronald (Eva) Aldrich and Butch (Sherry) Aldrich; sister: Sandra Aldrich; grandchildren: Adalynn, Corbin James, Christopher, Brittany, Kayla, Jaylin, Willy, Destinee, James, Nikka, Jeffrey and Ashley; 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home and Southern Ohio Cremation Services in Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -