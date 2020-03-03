|
James Edward Aldrich
Chillicothe - James Edward Aldrich, age 72 of Chillicothe, formerly of Jackson, passed away on March 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 27, 1947 in Jackson, Ohio to the late William Aldrich and Margarite Elizabeth Clarr Perry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Aldrich.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of the Jackson VFW Post # 8042. James was employed by and retired from Glatfelter Paper Company in Chillicothe. He loved fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.
James is survived by his daughters: Courtney Aldrich, Christy Aldrich and Cherie Aldrich; brothers: Ronald (Eva) Aldrich and Butch (Sherry) Aldrich; sister: Sandra Aldrich; grandchildren: Adalynn, Corbin James, Christopher, Brittany, Kayla, Jaylin, Willy, Destinee, James, Nikka, Jeffrey and Ashley; 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home and Southern Ohio Cremation Services in Jackson.
