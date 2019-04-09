Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Arrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Arrington


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James F. Arrington Obituary
James F. Arrington

Bainbridge - James F. Arrington 87 of Bainbridge died 7:32 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1931 in Ross County the son of the late James and Goldie (Spellman) Arrington. On June 20, 1959 he married the former Donna J. Puckett, who survives. He is also survived by his son, James Michael (Amber Mcall) Arrington; sister-in-law, Joan Thomas; several nieces, nephews and friends including Keith Johnson and Dave Anderson.In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by sisters Pauline and Bernice; brother, Hugh and good friend, Frank Hahn. Jim worked on road construction many years and he was also a carpenter. He was an avid Chillicothe Paints fan, a recreational pilot and a member of the Bainbridge Lodge 196 of Free and Accepted Masons. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Pastor Matt Brookes officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery with military honors by the Highland County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Jim's family from 11am until the time of service at the Funeral Home with a masonic service to be held at 12:30 pm. Those wishing to sign Jim's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhom.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
