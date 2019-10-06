|
James (Jim) F. Spriggs
Vancouver, WA - James (Jim) F. Spriggs, 65, passed away at 9:30 pm on September 1, 2019, at home following a lengthy illness. James was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on October 21, 1953, to Ed Spriggs and Gloria Leach Spriggs.
On January 22, 2006 he was united in marriage to Deborah J (Sheets) Spriggs who survives.
Jim is survived by a son, Christopher (Gamze) Spriggs of Beaverton, OR, and a daughter Tammy (Casey) Mercer of Tacoma, WA, Sisters, Deb Turvy and Cora Rhinehart of Chillicothe, Brother, Fred (Joanna) Spriggs of Richmond Dale and Brother-in-law, Leon Sheets, Chillicothe. Two grandchildren whom he loved spending time with, Kennedy White and Macy Mercer of Tacoma, WA. Several Nieces, Nephews and many good friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Spriggs, brother-in-law, Charles Turvy and Mother-in-law, Marilyn Sheets.
Jim graduated from Chillicothe HS in 1971 and retired from the United States Coast Guard. He loved his family and enjoyed building things. Jim also loved fishing especially in Alaska where he was stationed with the Coast Guard for a couple of years. After retirement from the Coast Guard he became employed with Talco Fire Systems, in Portland, Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in Chillicothe, OH, at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019