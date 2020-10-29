James Franklin Vititoe
Jackson - James Franklin Vititoe, age 87 of Jackson, Ohio died peacefully at his residence with his children by his side on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born to the late James and Alberta Vititoe on January 10, 1933, he was raised in Jackson, Ohio.
Jim attended Jackson High School and was a proud member of the Jackson Ironmen Marching Band. He was a member and past president of the Jackson Jaycees and was very active in developing the Jaycees state recognized Voluntary Vehicle Safety Check program. Jim was employed by Meade Paper Co. in Chillicothe, Ohio from which he retired in 1988. In addition to his work and his community service, Jim was well-known in the Jackson area for his help in forming the Wagon Wheelers Square Dance Group, and in the construction of their Dance Hall. As owner of the Unicorn Record Label, Jim recorded and produced multiple square dance records for the square dance community.
His survivors include his three children: Mary Jane (Brad) Rippel of Bolivar, Ohio, Sam (Heidi) Vititoe of Jackson, Ohio, and Mike (Deleta) Vititoe of Boynton Beach, Florida; a sister, Shirley Vititoe Burns; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; he also leaves behind his dear neighbors, Don and Sally Nichols of Chillicothe, Ohio; his special care-giver, Marla Edge of Jackson, Ohio; as well as many life-long friends and co-workers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Howard and Thomas; sisters: Dorothy Voight, Helen Roder, Sally Potter, and an infant sister, Moretta Vititoe; as well as his first wife, Mary Lynn Vititoe; and second wife, Elaine Cruse Vititoe.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 1-2:30PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will follow at 2:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Fairmount Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Jim's name to: Adena Friends of Hospice Care, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601 in appreciation of the incredible care that was provided for him. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com
.