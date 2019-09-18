Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
James H. Bales Sr.


1939 - 2019
James H. Bales Sr. Obituary
James H. Bales, Sr.

Chillicothe - James Harvey Bales, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord at 6:05pm Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born January 23, 1939, in Ross County to the late Robert Glenn and Leafy (Diehl) Bales. On March 2, 1963, he married the former Margaret Nichols, who survives.

Also surviving are children: Tim (Debbie) Bales, Kimberly (Tim) Benner, Jamie (Bruce) Bakenhaster, Tammy (Jamie) Miller, and Harvey (Marla) Bales; grandchildren: Brandee Bales, Sarah (Josh) Fowler, Zech (Jessica) Benner, Tiffany Benner, Faith Benner, Brittany Bakenhaster, Holly (Dillon) Wilson, Michael Miller, Emily (Chase) Eyre and Adam Bales; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Fred (Ida) Bales; and a sister-in-law June Bales. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Robert Glenn Bales, Jr., and a granddaughter Lisa Bales.

Jim retired from Chilpaco after 35 years. He was a member of Storms Chapel for over 50 years and never missed an opportunity to tell you about Jesus and give you a hug. He will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, dad and grandpa. Each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were special in his sight.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the James Cancer Center for all their wonderful care and support during this difficult time.

His funeral service will be held at 11am Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Sammy Cooper and Jamie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 Thursday at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the funeral on Friday. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
