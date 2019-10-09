|
James Harold Purdy
Chillicothe - James Harold Purdy, 94, of Chillicothe, passed away 3 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born March 21, 1925 in Portsmouth to Blaine and Pearl Robinson Purdy. On August 21, 1984 he married the former Sharon L. Austin, who survives.
Also surviving are children, James B. (Robie) Purdy, of Maine, Dina Rutman, of Chillicothe and Kelly Rhea (James) Wood, of Chillicothe; stepchildren, Jerry Ray Prise, of Sciotoville, Teresa Ann (Larry) Tackett, of Kentucky, Kevin Allen Prise, of Sciotoville; grandchildren, Chris Rutman, Michael Rutman, J.B. Purdy, Monica Purdy and Liam Wood, Brewster Tackett, Courtney Hayden, Garret Tackett, Kevin James Lee Prise; great-grandchildren, Dallas and Davey Hayden, Viva Purdy, Halley Beckner and Spencer Rutman. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Purdy, a great grandson, Brendan Rutman and a friend, Bob Conklin.
James was a retired RN and a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a Kentucky Colonel. Jim Loved all animals especially dogs and had many throughout his life including his favorite one, Bruce.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 in Siloam Cemetery in Siloam, KY where military graveside rites will be conducted by the James Dickey American Legion Post 23 from Portsmouth. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019