James Largent
Chillicothe - James Keith "Bill" Largent, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, after an extended illness. He was born August 4, 1936, in New Plymouth, Ohio, son of the late James Franklin and Dorothy Chesser Largent. James was married to Juanita Young Largent, who survives.
He was a retired truck driver and the National Guard. James was a member of the Teamsters Union, Delta Lodge #207 F&AM, Trowel Council #71 Royal and Select Masons, he was the Past High Priest of Grand Chapter #102 RAM, Jackson Commandery #53 and the SERENO Chapter #128 OES.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by his sons, Bryan Keith Largent and Brent Michael Largent, both of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Whitney Lyn (Charles) Clark of Chillicothe; great grandchildren, Chloe, Ryleigh, Grayson and Aiden, and brothers, John (Connie) Largent of New Plymouth and Michael (Joan) Largent of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Loper.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.
