|
|
James Lewis
Washington Court House - James W. Lewis, Jr., 70, of Washington Court House, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away Monday evening, July 1, 2019, following an extended illness.
He was born January 12, 1949, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late James W. and Irene (Peoples) Lewis.
Surviving are his children, Laurie Caldwell, of Waverly, Teresa Lewis, of London, Jeremy (Nicole Lindsey) Lewis, also of London, Timothy Smith, of Laurelville, and Kelly Smith, of Washington Court House; his significant other, Mary Potts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Terry Lewis, of GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Lewis, and John Lewis, Sr.
James worked as a Ross County Engineer for 18 years. He served the Lord at Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. In his free time, he enjoyed going hunting and fishing.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 3, 2019