|
|
James Lowell Pollock
Bainbridge - James Lowell Pollock 77 of Bainbridge passed from this life 12:02 am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born August 1, 1942 in Shelby County, Ohio the son of the late James Earl and Lois Bernice (Dowden) Pollock. On October 13, 1964 Jim married, his wife of 55 years, Clara J. (Lambert) Pollock, who survives. Jim is also survived by his daughter, Marjorie Pollock; sister, Wanda Hutchinson; niece, Melinda Hutchinson and close friends, Jim and Kathy Watkins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Connie Pollock and a granddaughter, Carol Ann Gragg.
Jim was an Airforce veteran and he retired from Ross Corrections after 30 years of service. Jim was a past member of the Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Dept. where he served as chief two different times. He was also a driver for the Paxton Area Life Squad for many years. Over the years Jim had a fascination of covered bridges and he traveled through 48 states to see these works of art. Jim was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Twin Township Cemetery with Joe Clyburn officiating. Military honors will be by the Ross County Honor Guard. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Jim's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019