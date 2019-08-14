|
|
James M. Malott
Chillicothe - James M. Malott, 66, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:35 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born March 2, 1953 in Chillicothe, to the late Roy F. and Mary E. Arledge Malott. On August 28, 1979, he married the former Brinda K. Horsley who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Ella (Andrew) Gibson, of Chillicothe, Cyrus (Kris) Hutchison, of Laurelville and Carla Phillips, of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Roy E. Malott, of Piketon, Michael (Brenda) Gallimore and Gary Malott, both of Chillicothe and William (Diana) Malott, of Virginia; sisters, Thelma Caplinger, of Columbus, Edna Johnson, of Franklin Furnace, Christian (Tom) Brown, of Chillicothe, Patricia (Mike) Bibler, of Oklahoma and Dianna Williamson, of Chillicothe; four extended family members and several nieces and nephews and his mom, Devanis E. (Don) Milburn, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Malott and sisters, Brenda Horsley and Joyce Gee.
James retired from Rumpke Waste Management and was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Hilltop Mission Church.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jarod McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11- 1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the WARE FUNERAL HOME 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019