James Matthew "Matt" Dunkle
1966 - 2020
James "Matt" Matthew Dunkle

Springboro - James Matthew "Matt" Dunkle, age 53, of Springboro, passed away Friday, October 16th, at the Cleveland Clinic as a result of a heart condition. He was born December 13, 1966 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of James L "Pete" Dunkle and Carolyn (Storts) Miller (Gary). On September 30, 2000, he married the former Stephanie Taylor, and they just celebrated 20 years of marriage.

In addition to Stephanie, Matt is survived by daughters Taylor and Elise Dunkle, Tyler James Dunkle, Sister Kelley (Rod) Detillion of Chillicothe; Brothers Troy (Tracy) of Washington Courthouse; and Joe of Chillicothe; Maternal Grandmother Bertha Staats of Washington Courthouse and Grandmother in law Marty Bush; Step Sister and Brother Leah Davis and Chris Miller of Chillicothe; Mother in law Kay Taylor of Centerville; Brother in law Ben Taylor of Dayton; Nieces and Nephews: Kendra Detillion, Christian Dunkle, Josh, Tyler, and Ashlynn Thevenot, Kelsey Whitehouse (Colton), Joel and Gracie Dunkle. Survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Lifelong friends and co-workers include: Shawn Miller, Rick Miller, Bo Hitchens, and John Wright. Matt was preceded in death by Grandparents Lewis and Bernice Dunkle, Maurice Storts, and Warren Staats, and Father in law Tom Taylor.

Matt was a 1985 graduate of Zane Trace High School where he was a member of the football, basketball and track teams. He also played the trumpet in the band. Matt worked over 25 years at Mead Paper before retiring. He was currently employed at Springboro Schools & Heatherwood Golf Club. He was an OHSAA high school baseball umpire for several years. He was an avid Buckeye fan, he enjoyed attending OSU football games, going to NASCAR events, and most of all attending his girls' golf matches & driving them to different tournaments. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in his family garden, hunting mushrooms, vacationing at a beach, and more than anything, spending time with his family. He possessed a gift for recalling (along with brother Troy) sporting events, facts and statistics that occurred over 40 years ago. He was extremely smart with a great memory. He was a great father, son, husband, brother, son in law, friend, and hard worker. He will be greatly missed by all.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dunkle Girls College Fund, Account #8109963 at any Wright Patt Credit Union location or through the mail to Springboro Member Center, 770 Gardner Road, Springboro OH 45066.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
