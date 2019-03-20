|
|
James Michael "Jim" Armstrong
- - James Michael "Jim" Armstrong passed from this life in the early morning of Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at his residence. Jim was born January 15, 1952, at the Greenfield hospital. He was the son of Robert & Gladys Armstrong Ritchie who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved stepfather Melvin Ritchie, loving niece Lisa Grice, brother-in-law Danny Grice, and sister-in-law Karen Elizabeth Armstrong. He is survived by his loving daughter Kelly Armstrong, granddaughter Katelynn Nichols, brother Robert "Army" Armstrong and sister Roberta "Bobbi" Grice. He is also survived by his first wife Anita L. Handy and Rhonda Skiver along with many loving nieces and nephews. Jim loved his career as a master carpenter. He also took great pride in being a member of Paint Valley's first undefeated SVC football team in 1969. He was a dearly loved friend to many people young & old. His love of life & optimism had no limits and has held up as an example for us all. A memorial for Jim will be held at the Methodist Church in Bainbridge on Saturday, March 23rd at 2 P.M. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Paint Valley Athletic Department.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019