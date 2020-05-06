Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mullins Obituary
James Mullins

Chillicothe - James Edward Mullins, 58, of Toad Hollow Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 11:50 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home.

James was born March 22, 1962 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Mullins and Barbara Ruth (Cook) Hoosier. In 1982, James was united in marriage to Norene (Shreck) Mullins who survives.

Also surviving are a son James Lee (Kayla Trottman) Mullins of Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter, Regina Marie (Richard) Howard of Waverly, five grandchildren, Joshua Mullins, Emily Howard, Dalton Howard, Chelsea Howard and Nathaniel Howard, two brothers, Charles (Bonnie) Mullins of Beaver, Ohio and Roy (Cindy) Mullins of Waverly, sister-in-law, Rose Wright, brother-in-law, Glenn Shreck and best friend, Donnie (Lisa) Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark Dwayne Mullins and two brothers, Ralph Mullins and Roger Mullins.

James was a retired roofer and laborer for Mills Pride.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Fred Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

The family will gather after the services at the home of Debbie Murray, 3783 Carrs Run Rd, Beaver, Ohio

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -