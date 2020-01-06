|
James N. Strawser Jr.
Chillicothe - James N. Strawser, Jr., 74, of Chillicothe passed away 9:51 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born May 10, 1945 in Chillicothe to the late James N. and Marie J. (Cyrus) Strawser, Sr. On November 15, 1964 he married the former Janet I. Skaggs who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Luwanna Dawn Strawser, of Circleville, Chenoa (Mike) Moss, of Chillicothe and Watseka A. (Andrew) Kerns, of Kingston; grandchildren, Kristi Behmer, Dalton (Kennedy) Moss, Walker Moss, Roderick, David and Daelin Raff; great-grandchildren, Quinton, Delilah and Remington Moss; a brother, John Russell Strawser, of Chillicothe; a sister, Linda Blaine, of Columbus and numerous nieces and nephews; granddogs, Nimue and Yoshi; great-granddogs, Margarita and Tutu. He was predeceased by Darlene Strawser.
James retired in 2005 from the Mead Corp after 35 years. He was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 731. James loved to laugh and told jokes with intelligence too. He loved fishing and would have us up at 4 a.m. so we could get there by 5 a.m. when the fish were biting the best. He would also take us to hunt morels in the woods and when we went he would always have a cup of coffee and a pocket knife. We would use these to mark where we found the elusive morels. The problem with this was, we would forget to get the cup and the knife and there were plenty left in the woods.
James enjoyed his gun shop and guns, and to this day there is a sign at the township fire dept. to not arrive for 3 hours should there be a fire at his house. Another favorite of his was gardening. He would use his tractor to plant a variety of berries and vegetables, freeze them and then invite his neighbors and anyone else over to go through the garden and get what they wanted.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Randall Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020