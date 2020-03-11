Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
1929 - 2020
James Oyer Obituary
James Oyer

Waverly - James Whitcomb Oyer of Blain Hwy., Waverly Ohio, passed away the 9th of March, 2020. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Inez Faye (Caudill) Oyer.

James has 3 children - daughter Sheila Faye & Keith Brown, son - Barry Wayne & Cindy (Dement) Oyer and daughter - Joetta Gay & Patrick Mulhollen.

4 grandsons - Joshua Brown, Shawn Brown, Obadiah Oyer & Malachi (wife Abigail) Oyer.

1 Great Granddaughter - Lydia Charlotte Oyer

James was 90 years old, born in Waverly Ohio, Oct. 5th 1929.

Graduated from Waverly H.S. in 1948, He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and honorably discharged.

Retired from the Mead Corp. after 34 years in 1995.

Services will be held at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly Ohio on March 13th, 2020, viewing at 11:00 am, service at 1:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Robert Anderson and Rev. Richard VanTine with Burial following at the Evergreen Cemetery in Waverly Ohio.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
