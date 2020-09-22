1/1
James R. Forcum
Frankfort - James R. Forcum, 74, of Frankfort, died at 1:29 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Saturday, May 18, 1946 in Frankfort, the son of the late Ernest E. and Mae Colburn Forcum. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary R. Sommers who he married on October 17, 1970.

He is also survived by one son, James E. "Ed" (Cindy) Forcum, two daughters, Lisa (Chris) Forcum and Kim (David) Hottinger all of Frankfort, seven grandchildren, Zack and Auston Hottinger, Colton Forcum, Morgan Johnson, Alyssa Kennedy, Alyssa Wisecup, Adyson Wisecup, one great-grandchild, Talon Johnson and one great-grandchild on the way, one brother, Dean (Sandy) Forcum of Chillicothe, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, many special friends and his special fur babies, Rusty and Lennon.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of the Frankfort High School. He worked and managed the former Frankfort Agrico Fertilizer Plant, worked with his father at Forcum Trucking and for many years worked with Plum Dum Painting. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion of Frankfort and was a member of the former Moose Lodge in Circleville.

In keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Jim on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
September 22, 2020
Our condolences and prayers of strength and comfort to Mary and family. Rest peacefully Jim....
Steve and Debbie Forcum
