James R. "Ronnie" Hartley
Chillicothe - James R. "Ronnie" Hartley, 81, of Chillicothe, went to be with his heavenly Father 2:05 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones following an extended illness.
He was born October 17, 1938 in Delaware to the late James E. and Marlene Blanton Hartley. On May 6, 1961, he married the love of his life, the former Mary K. Chaney who survives.
Also surviving are two wonderful sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie (Sandy) Hartley and Rick (Debbie) Hartley; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; two great great-granddaughters; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Meyers, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a great granddaughter, Kaylee Sue Trent; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Willis and Mary Chaney; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Louise and Bob Drury.
Ronnie retired from working in road construction after working for more than 50 years. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Community Church where he enjoyed attending services, church activities and fellowshipping with dear friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially going out to eat, watching Ohio State Buckeyes basketball, football games, watching Nascar races and working in his yard and spoiling his great granddaughter, Jenica and her dog Lola.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with his son, Rev. Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home 5-7 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor Community Christian Church, 6043 Mt. Tabor Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019