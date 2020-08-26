James R. Leach
JAMES R. LEACH (Pap) went to be with his Lord and Savior who was awaiting his arrival in Heaven on August 18, 2020 as a result of Agent Orange. Jim was born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles A. and Lucille O. (Kinney) Leach on January 23, 1949. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Patty Brokaw) Leach and by son Mathew and wife, Jennifer Goldsberry; grandsons James and Justin Leach; granddaughters Jillian Leach and Courtney (Heath) Queen; and great-grandson Ivan. Jim loved his family immensely and informally adopted many young men and women into his family. He is survived by brother Richard Leach of Laurelville and an abundance of special nieces and nephews on both sides of his family that he enjoyed spending time with. Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Charles A. and Donald E.; sisters Gene Rose Wielgos, Carol A. Taylor, Mary K. Ryan, Alice B. Hawk and Geraldine L. Peak; best friend Robert Smith, as well as his mother and father-in-law Herbert and Margaret Brokaw;
Jim was formerly employed by J. A. Croson Co. and TP Mechanical Contractors in Columbus but retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 577 in Portsmouth. He was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam earning several medals for his service.
Visitation was held at Wellman Funeral Home, 16451 OH-56, Laurelville from 4-8 pm, Friday August 21 and at Pleasant Hill Community Church, 15290 OH-327, from noon until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Immediately following was a meal served in the Fellowship Hall. Covered dishes were welcomed. Social distancing was observed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church or to the Disabled American Veterans
.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.