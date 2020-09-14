1/1
Cincinnati - On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, James Robert Saunders passed away at age 63. Jim was a 1975 graduate of Waverly High School. Jim was born at Ft. McPherson Ga. and was preceded in death by mother Josephine Saunders and brother Michael both of Chillicothe Oh. He is survived by wife Inge and son's Kristoff of Cincinnati and Jan Robert of Lancaster, Stepdaughter Shannon of Oregon. Brother David, and Sisters JoEllen, Pamela, and Karen, and 4 grandchildren. With a military career spanning over 30 years, "Jim" achieved the rank of Major. He served in 3 combat zones and received numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star. He is remembered fondly for his dedication to both his family and his nation. A Jump Master paratrooper and avid motorcyclist, his passion for adventure was matched only by his love of history and learning. With a Masters in public administration, Jim spent his military retirement aiding veterans with disabilities find employment. A small service will he held on Saturday September 19th 1:00-4:00 at the American Legion Hall at 201 James Rd Waverly Oh.




