Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary, Queen of the Missions Church
Waverly, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Streitengberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Streitengberger Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Streitengberger Sr. Obituary
James Streitengberger, Sr.

Waverly - James F. Streitenberger, Sr., 82, of 234 St. Mary's Lane, Waverly, Ohio passed 9:48 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Jim was born September 21, 1936 in Logan, West Virginia, the son of the late Jim Edward Streitenberger and Stella Mary (Bigler) Streitenberger. On November 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to Janice L. (Mason) Streitenberger, who survives.

Also surviving are his children, Anne Miller, James F. "Jamie" (Sherri) Streitenberger, Jr., Janice (Dale) Darnell, Susan (Jerry) Wollebeck, Rachel (Nathan) Gentile, Paul Streitenberger, Father Adam Streitenberger; grandchildren, Sarah (Mario) Solis, Jessica Beatty, Bryan (Jen) Workman, Alan Workman, Lauren Streitenberger, Dylan Streitenberger, Meghan McQueen, Andy Streitenberger, Alex Streitenberger, Derek Streitenberger, Lucas Gentile, Isaac Gentile; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Solis, Emerson Workman, Thoman Solis, Adelaide Workman; and sisters, Liz (Joe) Kutschbach, Margaret Streitenberger, Mary (Jim) Fadden, Chris (Bob) Fadden, and Jean (Barry) Smith.

Jim graduated from Catholic Central High School in Chillicothe in 1954. He was in business with his parents at Streitenberger's Garage from 1955 to 1990 when he became owner and operator until his retirement in 2013. Jim was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1959 to 1962, spending a year in South Korea. He also served in the Ohio National Guard from 1962 to 1969 and was discharged as an E-6 Sargent. Jim was elected to Waverly City Council and served for 22 years from 1972 to 1994. He was a volunteer for the Pike County Outreach Council Food Pantry and was very active in his parish church at St. Mary, Queen of the Missions as lector, eucharistic minister, parish council representative, PSR teacher, altar server trainer, and much more. Jim was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #1071, the American Legion #142, and a past member of the Waverly Lion's Club.

His parents preceded Jim in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Mary, Queen of the Missions Church in Waverly with Father Adam Streitenberger, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. A rosary will be held at 8:00 p.m. with Father William Hahn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Outreach Council Food Pantry or St. Mary, Queen of the Missions Church in Waverly.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now