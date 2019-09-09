|
James Streitengberger, Sr.
Waverly - James F. Streitenberger, Sr., 82, of 234 St. Mary's Lane, Waverly, Ohio passed 9:48 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Jim was born September 21, 1936 in Logan, West Virginia, the son of the late Jim Edward Streitenberger and Stella Mary (Bigler) Streitenberger. On November 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to Janice L. (Mason) Streitenberger, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Anne Miller, James F. "Jamie" (Sherri) Streitenberger, Jr., Janice (Dale) Darnell, Susan (Jerry) Wollebeck, Rachel (Nathan) Gentile, Paul Streitenberger, Father Adam Streitenberger; grandchildren, Sarah (Mario) Solis, Jessica Beatty, Bryan (Jen) Workman, Alan Workman, Lauren Streitenberger, Dylan Streitenberger, Meghan McQueen, Andy Streitenberger, Alex Streitenberger, Derek Streitenberger, Lucas Gentile, Isaac Gentile; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Solis, Emerson Workman, Thoman Solis, Adelaide Workman; and sisters, Liz (Joe) Kutschbach, Margaret Streitenberger, Mary (Jim) Fadden, Chris (Bob) Fadden, and Jean (Barry) Smith.
Jim graduated from Catholic Central High School in Chillicothe in 1954. He was in business with his parents at Streitenberger's Garage from 1955 to 1990 when he became owner and operator until his retirement in 2013. Jim was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1959 to 1962, spending a year in South Korea. He also served in the Ohio National Guard from 1962 to 1969 and was discharged as an E-6 Sargent. Jim was elected to Waverly City Council and served for 22 years from 1972 to 1994. He was a volunteer for the Pike County Outreach Council Food Pantry and was very active in his parish church at St. Mary, Queen of the Missions as lector, eucharistic minister, parish council representative, PSR teacher, altar server trainer, and much more. Jim was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #1071, the American Legion #142, and a past member of the Waverly Lion's Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Mary, Queen of the Missions Church in Waverly with Father Adam Streitenberger, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. A rosary will be held at 8:00 p.m. with Father William Hahn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Outreach Council Food Pantry or St. Mary, Queen of the Missions Church in Waverly.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019