Chillicothe - James T. "Jim" Norris
James T. "Jim" Norris, 76, of Chillicothe, died 3:06 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born September 21, 1943, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Robert and Evelyn Seymour Norris. On July 15, 1962, he married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, former Joyce E. Wagner who survives.
Also surviving are children, Terri (Jim) Day, of Chillicothe, Debbie (Dean) Reynolds, of Chillicothe and Jamie (Angela) Norris, of Lantana, TX; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeff) Burns, Taylor (Rachel) Day, Hannah (Kyle) Bradley, Jennifer (Ben) Ward, Logan (Halee) Reynolds, Mary Ellen (Nick) Hooks, Megan (Jeff ) Strausbaugh; great grandchildren, Bradley, Beckham, Leah, Mason, Stella, Eli, Paislee, Grayson, Lyla and Lily; a brother, Ted (Diane) Norris, of Chillicothe; an aunt and uncle, Joanne and Dick Tuttle, of Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Norris; mother and stepfather, Evelyn and Richard Lowe.
Jim was a member of the First Church of God and the Lake Royce Club. He retired in 2002 from Chilpaco where he had worked for 38 years and where he was a member of U.P.I.U. Local 988. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt especially the many trips to Canada with family and friends. He enjoyed his weekly lunches and spending time with the "Rusty Zipper Club".
The family would like to extend a "Thank You" to the staffs of Heartland Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Jim and compassions shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the First Church of God with Pastors Matt Roe and Greg Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call at the First Church of God from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday or one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Church of God Building Fund 780 E. Water Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or to Heartland Hospice 205 North Street #400 Lucasville, Ohio 45648.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019