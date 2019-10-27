Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
James W. Crowe

Chillicothe - James W. Crowe, 62, of Chillicothe, died 4:49 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

He was born November 12, 1957, in Chillicothe, to the late Carl M. Sr. and Evelyn D. Hughes Crowe. On February 2, 1982, he married Betty J. Richards who died July 26, 2007.

Surviving are children, Terry (Keri) Crowe, of Chillicothe and Kimberly (Eric) Roush, of West Salem, OH; 4 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; a great grandson; and 7 brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by a daughter, Myra Crowe; a brother; and a sister.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Don Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Eagle Mills Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
