James W. "Jim" Wilhite
Pickerington - James "Jim" W. Wilhite, age 78, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation. He was born August 10, 1941 in Chillicothe, Ohio to George W. and Barbara (Abernathy) Wilhite of Frankfort, Ohio.
Jim had worked for the Holophane Corporation in Newark for 37 years, before retiring in 2008. He received a degree in Chemical Engineering from Ohio University. He was a Vietnam veteran who proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Army. Jim also enjoyed working in his yard to relax.
He is survived by his three daughters, Mindi S. Wilson of Pickerington, Janet L. (Perry) Clayton of Granville and Sherry L. (Tim) DeFrancisco of Lakeland, Florida; his mother, Barbara F. Wilhite of Frankfort; and three wonderful grandchildren, Brandon Clayton, Emily Clayton and Maddison Wilson.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Madeline L. (Neal) Wilhite.
No services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Veterans of Foreign Wars.https://heroes.vfw.org
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Wilhite family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020