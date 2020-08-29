1/1
James William Dailey
James William Dailey

Chillicothe - James William Dailey, 57, of Clarksburg, passed away 4:53 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 19, 1963 to the late James Lee and Nancy Darleen Hedges Dailey.

Surviving are children, Jesse (Mandi) Dailey, of Wapakoneta, OH; a granddaughter, Emma Dailey; his former wife, Melanie Baker Avery; four brothers, Steven Dailey, of Clarksburg, Jon Dailey, of Medina, OH, Ty (Kirsten) Patrick, of Ruskin, Fl. and Jacob Patrick, of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Tammy Dailey, of Clarksburg, Katherine "Kate" Dailey, of Medina, OH and many nieces and nephews. He was a factory worker and an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his family.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Joshua Hedges officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
