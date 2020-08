James William DaileyChillicothe - James William Dailey, 57, of Clarksburg, passed away 4:53 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence.He was born August 19, 1963 to the late James Lee and Nancy Darleen Hedges Dailey.Surviving are children, Jesse (Mandi) Dailey, of Wapakoneta, OH; a granddaughter, Emma Dailey; his former wife, Melanie Baker Avery; four brothers, Steven Dailey, of Clarksburg, Jon Dailey, of Medina, OH, Ty (Kirsten) Patrick, of Ruskin, Fl. and Jacob Patrick, of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Tammy Dailey, of Clarksburg, Katherine "Kate" Dailey, of Medina, OH and many nieces and nephews. He was a factory worker and an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his family.Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Joshua Hedges officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 6-8 p.m. on Friday.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com