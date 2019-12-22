Services
James William Hutchison Obituary
James William Hutchison

Chillicothe - James William Hutchison, 86, formerly of Chillicothe, died 6:48 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was a resident of the Pavilion at Piketon.

He was born September 11, 1933, in Ross County, to the late Mitchell Franklin and Mary Ellen Davis Hutchison. On November 30, 2007, he married the former Carol J. Walsh who died December 4, 2014.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and friends at Pleasant Hill Care Center. He was predeceased by brothers, Lawrence, Charles, Carl and John Hutchison; a sister, Emma Ellen Mullikin; and a twin sister, Dorothy Mae Richardson.

James was a member of Liberty Hill Christian Union Church. He was a race car fan and spent many Saturday nights at the Atomic Speedway. James had worked for A&A Cleaning, Huntington Schools and as a farmhand for the Seeling Farm.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Pete Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, McArthur, OH. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
