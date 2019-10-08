|
Jamil Woodruff
Chillicothe - Jamil Michael Woodruff, 36, of Erie Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 10:54 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home.
Jamil was born November 16, 1982 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late John Berlin Woodruff and Annette Nelson of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Also surviving are two sons, Semjaya Octivious Woodruff and Jakavion Davonté Woodruff, step-son, Malaki Sullivan, sister, Shauntale Holt, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friend/brother, Sheldon Tyler.
Jamil was a construction laborer.
He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents, Wilkie and DeEttar Woodruff, maternal grandparents, Patricia L. (Hatfield) and Tommy Nelson and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly with Reverend Jamar Harris, officiating.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019