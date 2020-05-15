Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bloomfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Bloomfield


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Bloomfield Obituary
Janet Bloomfield

Chillicothe - Janet Bloomfield, 80, of Chillicothe passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1939 in Lewis County, Kentucky to Wilson and Inez Morgan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alton Bloomfield and son David Bloomfield. Janet is survived by her children Gregory (Vicky) Bloomfield and Jeffrey (Carol) Bloomfield, grandchildren Justin, Nathan, Nick, Courtney, Bethany, Laura, Hannah and Katie, great grandchildren Gabriel, Michael, Hunter, Emmy, Gabby and Alexia and by brother Ron Morgan and sister Carolyn Ingold. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -