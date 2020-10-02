1/1
Janet D. Boggess
Janet D. Boggess

Troy - Janet D. Boggess, 86, of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe, died 1:45 p.m. Thursday, October 01, 2020 in the Upper Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born March 1, 1934, in Ross County, Ohio to the late Fred and Tessie Nichols Hertenstein. On February 4, 1953, she married Roger N. Boggess who died February 23, 2020.

Surviving are a son, Gerald N. "Jerry" Boggess, of Jackson, OH, daughters, Jacquelyn D. "Jackie" Taylor, of Cape Coral, FL and Cynthia K. "Cindy" (Greg) Weaver, of Troy, OH; 3 grandchildren, Nate Wackler, of Cape Coral, FL, Jay Wackler, of Piqua, OH and Aaron Weaver, of Troy, OH; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Lloyd Hertenstein and Clyde "Dike" Hertenstein and sisters, Hazel Smith, Bernice Coey, May Markel, Marilyn Irvin and Mary Gumm.

Janet was a 1953 Chillicothe High School graduate.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
