Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
Janet E. Floyd Obituary
Janet E. Floyd

Chillicothe - Janet E. Floyd, 65, of Chillicothe, died 7:49 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in Piketon Nursing Center following an extended illness.

She was born December 9, 1954, in Ross County, to the late Ralph E. and Sally Rawlins Floyd.

Surviving are a son, Jeremy E. Floyd, of Chillicothe; a sister, Jo-Ellen Mankin, of Chillicothe; a brother, Roger E. (Sharon) Floyd, of Grove City; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Janet was a member of the Household of Faith Church in Massieville. She retired from Ross County Head Start where she was the Health Administrator.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
