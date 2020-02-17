|
|
Janet E. Floyd
Chillicothe - Janet E. Floyd, 65, of Chillicothe, died 7:49 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in Piketon Nursing Center following an extended illness.
She was born December 9, 1954, in Ross County, to the late Ralph E. and Sally Rawlins Floyd.
Surviving are a son, Jeremy E. Floyd, of Chillicothe; a sister, Jo-Ellen Mankin, of Chillicothe; a brother, Roger E. (Sharon) Floyd, of Grove City; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Janet was a member of the Household of Faith Church in Massieville. She retired from Ross County Head Start where she was the Health Administrator.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020