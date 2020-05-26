Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Springbank Cemetery
Janet E. Payne Obituary
Chillicothe - Janet E. Payne, 81, died at 11:15am Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Signature Heathcare.

She was born September 9, 1938, in Williamsport, OH, to the late Lewis E., Sr. and Lillian J. (Lingrel) Cook. She was the widow of Phillip Payne, who preceded her in death in 1974.

Surviving are her children: Michael A. (Rhonda) Payne; daughter Kelly J. Ross, both of Georgia; and a daughter E. Kay (Herman) Cantrell, of Chillicothe; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son Lonnie L. Payne; a son-in-law Terrell Ross; and brothers: Alan J. Cook, Lewis Cook, Jr. and Alvin J. Cook II.

Mrs. Payne was a graduate of Circleville High School and a member of St. Peter Catholic.

Graveside services will be held at 1pm Thursday May 28, in Springbank Cemetery with Pastor Brett Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
