Janet K. Diles
Frankfort - Janet K. Diles, 73, of Frankfort, died on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 in the OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born in Ross on Sunday, November 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen McCoy Lambert. On June 5, 1964, she married Austin M. "Mort" Diles and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1999.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Diles of South Salem and Keith Diles of Frankfort, four grandchildren, Joshua Diles, Robert Eugene Diles, Sara Lancen, Harleigh Diles, two great grandchildren, Autin and Westin Diles and a great granddaughter soon to be born, Lily May Diles., two sisters, Clara Pollock of Bainbridge and Kathy Lambert of Frankfort, one brother, Don Lambert of Stoutsville. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet L. Diles, one son Austin Diles, Jr. and several brothers.
Janet retired from Greenfield Research. She loved to do quilting and made many quilts.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends can visit with Janet's family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance to social distancing, seating will be limited to less than fifty. For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds will be able to watch the funeral service live on Janets's website at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Janet on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
.