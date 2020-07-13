1/
Janet K. Diles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet K. Diles

Frankfort - Janet K. Diles, 73, of Frankfort, died on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 in the OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born in Ross on Sunday, November 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen McCoy Lambert. On June 5, 1964, she married Austin M. "Mort" Diles and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1999.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Diles of South Salem and Keith Diles of Frankfort, four grandchildren, Joshua Diles, Robert Eugene Diles, Sara Lancen, Harleigh Diles, two great grandchildren, Autin and Westin Diles and a great granddaughter soon to be born, Lily May Diles., two sisters, Clara Pollock of Bainbridge and Kathy Lambert of Frankfort, one brother, Don Lambert of Stoutsville. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet L. Diles, one son Austin Diles, Jr. and several brothers.

Janet retired from Greenfield Research. She loved to do quilting and made many quilts.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends can visit with Janet's family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance to social distancing, seating will be limited to less than fifty. For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds will be able to watch the funeral service live on Janets's website at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Janet on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ebright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved