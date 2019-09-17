Services
Janet L. Stauffer


1942 - 2019
Janet L. Stauffer Obituary
Janet L. Stauffer

Chillicothe - Janet L. Stauffer, 77, of Chillicothe, died 7 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Hospice of Central Ohio at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following a short illness.

She was born May 20, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late John and Mary Detillian McClaskey. On May 20, 1963, she married Jerry Stauffer who died October 17, 2004.

Surviving are a son, Jason L. Stauffer, of Chillicothe; several brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph Stauffer and a brother.

Janet retired from the Social Security Administration and was currently working as a cook for the Pioneer School. She was a Chillicothe High School Alumni and was on the Board of Directors for First Capital Enterprises until her recent illness. Janet was also a member of United Commercial Travelers.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Pioneer School 11268 County Rd 550, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or First Capital Enterprises 505 E. 7th St., Chillicothe, OH 45601

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
