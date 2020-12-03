1/1
Janet L. (Moats) Wright
Janet L. (Moats) Wright

Chillicothe - Janet L. (Moats) Wright, 75, of Chillicothe, died 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born February 4, 1945 in Chillicothe to the late Jacob and Erma Fizer Moats. On January 7, 1995 she married Nelson D. Wright, who survives, of Chillicothe.

Also surviving are children, Daniel Scott Cooper, of Cincinnati, Dianna Lynn Dunkle, of Columbus, and Christopher Michael (Brandy) Colvin, of Newark; grandchildren, Chastity, Vannessa, Kayla and companion Tyler, Jacob, Ashley, Ryley and Shelby; a great granddaughter, Aura; a sister, Judy Taylor, of Chillicothe; brothers, John (Amber) Moats, of Columbus, David Moats, of Cincinnati and Eddie (Cathy) Moats, of Hillsboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special family, the Huspen Family. She was predeceased by a daughter, Denise Louise Cooper.

Janet retired from Adena Regional Medical Center as a C.C.D.C.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 Lick Run Rd. Suite A Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Honoring Janet's wishes, there will be no final viewing or services held. Janet will be cremated and arrangements have been entrusted to the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Please visit www.warefh.com to share a personal condolence of memory with Janet's family.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
