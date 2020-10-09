1/1
Janet Larabee
Janet Larabee

Chillicothe - Janet M. Larabee, 92, of Chillicothe, died at 2:35pm on October 7, 2020, at Traditions of Chillicothe following a brief illness.

She was born October 29, 1927, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Zollar and Minnie (Smiley) Sloan. On November 13, 1948, she married Gerald E. Larabee, who preceded her in death May 1, 2000.

Surviving are her children: Diana L. (Mike) Juenger, of The Woodlands, TX, Bonnie L. (Frank) Garress, of Chillicothe, Gayle L. (Roger) Hatfield, of Wichita, KS, C. Eddie (Cari) Larabee, of North Carolina, and Lori K. Larabee, of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Tracy Hathaway, Julie Lincke, Nick Garress, Miranda Rinehart, Trevor Hatfield, Sloan Hatfield, Grant Hatfield, Zach Larabee, Ryane Gaumond, Ashlee Lee, Jerimee Lovely, Emilee Holden; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Janet belonged to the First Presbyterian Church, where she had taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Lioness Club. She volunteered at the Salvation Army, the Pioneer Center, Adena Hospital and worked at the voting polls for many years.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: The Pioneer Center, c/o Kari Karshner, 167 W. Main St., Chillicothe; the Salvation Army, PO box 451, Chillicothe; or the Chillicothe Lioness Club, PO Box 567, Chillicothe.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
