Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Manring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Manring


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice L. Manring Obituary
Janice L. Manring

Chillicothe - Janice L. Manring, 71, of Chillicothe, died 7:15 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born May 10, 1948, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Louis R. and Lois Lunsford Miller. On May 15, 1970, she married Terry Manring who survives.

Also surviving are sons, Terry L. Manring II, of Hawaii and Keith L. Manring, of Chillicothe; 7 brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janice retired from Trim Systems. She was a 1968 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Janice will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now