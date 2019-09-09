|
Janice L. Manring
Chillicothe - Janice L. Manring, 71, of Chillicothe, died 7:15 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born May 10, 1948, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Louis R. and Lois Lunsford Miller. On May 15, 1970, she married Terry Manring who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Terry L. Manring II, of Hawaii and Keith L. Manring, of Chillicothe; 7 brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice retired from Trim Systems. She was a 1968 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Janice will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019