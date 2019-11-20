Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Ray


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Ray Obituary
Janice Ray

Chillicothe - Janice Lea "Jan" Ray, 83, of Chillicothe, has been welcomed into heaven after passing in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

She was born October 21, 1936, to the late Bert and Gladys Curtis.

Jan was a 1954 graduate of Huntington High School and a longtime member of the First Wesleyan Church. She worked for many years as the Chief Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court.

Surviving are her son Doug Ray; her two precious granddaughters Stacey Ray and Madison Ray, who were the love of her life; brothers Jim (Sue) Curtis, Tim (Jan) Curtis; and a sister Carol Ann (Jimmy) Gatten. She was predeceased by two infant daughters and her brother Bob Curtis. A special thanks goes out to the nurses and aides of National Church Residences for their love and great help.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no calling hours. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -