|
|
Janice Ray
Chillicothe - Janice Lea "Jan" Ray, 83, of Chillicothe, has been welcomed into heaven after passing in the early morning hours of November 19, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
She was born October 21, 1936, to the late Bert and Gladys Curtis.
Jan was a 1954 graduate of Huntington High School and a longtime member of the First Wesleyan Church. She worked for many years as the Chief Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court.
Surviving are her son Doug Ray; her two precious granddaughters Stacey Ray and Madison Ray, who were the love of her life; brothers Jim (Sue) Curtis, Tim (Jan) Curtis; and a sister Carol Ann (Jimmy) Gatten. She was predeceased by two infant daughters and her brother Bob Curtis. A special thanks goes out to the nurses and aides of National Church Residences for their love and great help.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no calling hours. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019