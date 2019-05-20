|
|
Javine Adora Smith Artis
Columbus - Javine Adora Smith Artis, 70, of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU.
She was born June 20, 1948 in Chillicothe to the late Henry and Lucille Medley Smith.
Surviving are daughter Konya (Wheeler) Burley of Columbus and son Christopher Artis of Groveport, grandchildren Jordan Brown, Darik Artis and Aleah Artis all of Columbus, brothers Gregory (Kay Muthana) Smith, Bruce (Lisa) Smith, Lanny (Jill) Smith all of Chillicothe; niece Alana (Randray) Beverly, nephews Lane Smith and Clinton Smith; great niece and nephew and a host of cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant granddaughter, Jaya Christina Artis and a nephew, Bradley Smith.
Javine graduated from Chillicothe High School and The Ohio State Barber College. She worked at barber shops at Port Columbus and several downtown locations in Columbus throughout her career. Until her health failed, she enjoyed shooting pool and dancing.
She was a member of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, Chillicothe where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, with Pastor Victor Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Home, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Javine to Hospice of Central Ohio (2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055).
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 20, 2019